Ferrochrome Market is Forecast to a Readjusted Size of USD 31070 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 8.4% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrochrome Market is segmented By Type - High Carbon Type, Low Carbon Type, Others, By Application - Stainless Steel, Engineering & Alloy Steel, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The global ferrochrome market size is estimated to be worth USD 19150 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 31070 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.4% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Ferrochrome Market

The increasing use of ferrochrome alloy for the production of steel will increase demand for the market in the coming years. Ferrochrome is used for making steel as it provides oxidative resistance and corrosion resistance thereby enhancing the quality of the product. Thus growing demand for ferrochrome from the steel industry will drive the growth of the ferrochrome market during the forecast period.

Moreover, the boom in the construction industry due to the rise in industrialization, urbanization, and population growth will drive the demand for ferrochrome in the future.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35Z2344/global-ferrochrome

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FERROCHROME MARKET

The steel industry will propel the demand for ferrochrome in the coming years. Ferrochrome or ferrochromium is a type of ferroalloy consisting of chromium and iron as its main mixture. These two alloying agents are used extensively in the steel industry as chromium provides oxidative resistance and corrosion resistance to steel. High carbon and charge grade ferrochrome is used heavily in large proportions for the smelting of stainless steel to reduce production costs. Moreover, medium and low carbon ferrochrome is used for producing other types of steel such as carburized steel, valve plates, stainless steel, low carbon structural steel, gears, high-pressure blower blades, etc. Thus widespread application in the steel industry will bolster the ferrochrome market during the forecast period.

The construction and building industry is booming due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population explosion. Construction activities are on the rise and ferrochrome is being used widely as an engineering alloy for pavement construction, brick manufacturing, and as an aggregate material in the concrete industry. It is also used for the construction of roads and as a part of cement. Thus the ever-expanding construction and building industry will create significant opportunities for the growth of the ferrochrome market in the subsequent years.

However, high electric costs will restrain the market as ferrochrome production is an energy-intensive process wherein 3000 to 3500 KWh/T of electrical energy is consumed during the production.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-35Z2344/Global_Ferrochrome_Market

FERROCHROME MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, High Carbon ferrochrome will grow the fastest owing to potential benefits in the form of low cost, large availability, and extensive use in the production of stainless steel.

Based on application, Stainless steel is expected to dominate the market as ferrochrome is added largely to stainless steel for oxidation resistance and enhancing the aesthetic appeal.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific will provide immense opportunities for growth due to huge stainless steel production.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35Z2344/Global_Ferrochrome_Market

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Ferrochrome Market By Companies

Glencore-Merafe

Eurasian Resources Group

Samancor Chrome

Hernic Ferrochrome

IFM

FACOR

Mintal Group

Tata Steel

IMFA

Shanxi Jiang County Minmetal

Jilin Ferro Alloys

Ehui Group

Outokumpu

Inquire For Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-35Z2344/Global_Ferrochrome_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-35Z2344&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

The global Ferroalloys market was valued at USD 62860 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 91700 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.



was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027. The global Ferrochrome Alloy market size is estimated to be worth USD 19150 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 30780 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.2% during the review period.



size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.2% during the review period. The global Chromite Ore market was valued at USD 7235 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 10390 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.



was valued at in 2020 and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027. The global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market size is estimated to be worth USD 339.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 412 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.



size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period. In 2020, the global Ferrous Slag market size was USD 11060 million and it is expected to reach USD 16850 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027.



size was and it is expected to reach by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2027. The global High Purity Iron market size is estimated to be worth USD 65 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 88 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period.



size is estimated to be worth in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% during the review period. China Ferrochromium Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027



Global Chromium Mining Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027



Global Chromium Oxide Sputtering Target Market Research Report 2021

Click Here To See Related Reports on Ferrochrome Market

About Us:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

Contact Us:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg