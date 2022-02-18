Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The Lexington Company AB (publ) receives observation status (84/22)

Today, February 18, 2022, Manna & Co Oy ("Manna & Co") issued a press release with information about an acquisition of shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ) (the "Company") through which Manna & Co has become the owner of shares representing more than three tenths of the voting rights in the Company, triggering a mandatory bid obligation under the Takeover rules for certain trading platforms issued by the Swedish Corporate Governance Board. According to the press release, Manna & Co intends to submit such a mandatory bid to the other shareholders in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in The Lexington Company AB (publ) (LEX, ISIN code SE0006510640, order book ID 106153) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB