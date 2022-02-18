Millicom International Cellular S.A.: The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors

The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, February 18,2022- In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), to be held on May4, 2022, Millicom's Nomination Committee proposes the election of Tomas Eliassonas a new Non-Executive Director of the Board, the re-election of José Antonio Rios García as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, andthe re-election ofOdilon Almeida, Bruce Churchill, Pernille Erenbjerg, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Mercedes Johnson, and James Thompson as Non-Executive Directors of the Board, and the re-election of Mauricio Ramos as an Executive Director of the Board.Sonia Dulá has decided not to seek re-election.

Tomas Eliasson will bring his significant experience as a CFO for multinational and global Swedish companies, roles in which he has driven several important and effective processes and procedures within global finance functions. He will also bring knowledge and experience of Millicom, having served as a non-executive director, and chairman of the audit committee from May 2014 through to May 2021.

John Hernander, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Tomas Eliasson as a new Board Director. The addition of Tomas Eliasson will strengthen Millicom's strategic and financial oversight, particularly in respect of capital allocation and financing structuring, as Millicom's focuses on opportunities in Latin America in its growth journey."

José Antonio Rios García, Chairman of the Board, added: "On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to Sonia Dulá for her contribution to the Board, including both the Audit Committee and the Compliance and Business Conduct Committee in which she served. In addition, I look forward to Tomas Eliasson returning to the Board in 2022."

The Nomination Committee's motivated statement and full proposals will be available in March in the corporate governance section of the Millicom website and presented together with the convening notice to Millicom's AGM, to be held on May 4, 2022.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2022 AGM comprised: John Hernander, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Jan Andersson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Peter Guve, appointed by AMF Pensionsförsäkring AB; Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management, as well as the Chairman of Millicom's Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García, appointed by the shareholders at the 2021 AGM.

