Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2022) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (OTCQX: COPAF) (the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of CDN$1.00 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of CDN$5,000,000.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant. ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of CDN$1.30 per share for a period of two years from the closing date of the private placement. Insiders may participate in the private placement.

In conjunction with this financing, the Company may pay a finder's fee to eligible persons in compliance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for future exploration work and for general working capital purposes.

About CopAur Minerals Inc.

CPAU is an exploration company focused on advancing orogenic gold and copper porphyry targets on the William gold copper project, located within the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. CopAur Minerals is ideally situated within the emerging Toodoggone District along the eastern Cordilleran gold belt, composed of the Sheep Creek, Cariboo, and Cassiar orogenic gold districts Backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource sector professionals, including members of Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) on its Advisory Board. The Williams project represents exceptional shareholder value with significant gold and copper potential.

