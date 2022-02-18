Anzeige
18.02.2022 | 22:21
Northern Lights Resources Corp.: Trading Halt Pending Material News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR), (OTCQB:NLRCF) announces trading of the Company's shares has been halted at 10:48 PM PST by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) this morning at the request of the Northern Lights, pending material news to be issued prior to the resumption of trading.

For further information on Northern Lights Resources please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: Shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100% in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689542/Trading-Halt-Pending-Material-News

