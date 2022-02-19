

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said on Saturday that it is suspending flights to and from the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odessa from February 21 until February 28, 2022.



The company, which owns Germany's flagship carrier as well as Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, will also suspend service to Kyiv starting Monday through February 28.



Lufthansa said it is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights at a later date.



Lufthansa is following several European airlines that have cancelled flights to and from Ukraine, according to media reports.







