A bad week for our ATX TR, which lost 5 percent. News came from Marinomed, Andritz, Vienna Airport, Amag (2), VIG, Vienna Insurance Group, Do&Co, Strabag, FACC, Rosenbauer and Atrium. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -5% to 7.760,86 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -1,12%. Up to now there were 18 days with a positive and 17 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 5,95% away, from the low 3,1%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Tuesday with 1,06%, the weakest is Friday with -0,95%. These are the best-performers this week: Amag 2,71% in front of Marinomed Biotech 2,65% and Zumtobel 2,27%. And the following stocks performed worst: RBI -10,12% in front of Erste Group -7,24% and OMV -7,04%. Best-performers year-to-date as of now: SBO ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...