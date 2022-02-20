Rosenbauer: According to provisional figures, fire industry supplier Rosenbauer Group generated revenues of Euro 975.0 mn in 2021 (2020: 1,044.2 mn). This decrease was caused by delayed vehicle handovers that worsened due to the additional lockdown in Austria in December last year and have resulted in revenues shifting to the first quarter of 2022. EBIT amounted to Euro 34.0 mn (2020: Euro 57.9 mn). The EBIT margin was 3.5%. In the past year, the Rosenbauer Group reported strong incoming orders of Euro 1,064.3 mn, which represented a return to pre-crisis levels (2020: Euro 1,007.7 mn). At Euro 1,145.2 mn as of December 31, 2021 (2020: Euro 1,072.1 mn), the order backlog was above consolidated annual revenue.Rosenbauer: weekly performance: -3.16% Atrium: Atrium European Real Estate ...

