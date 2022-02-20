

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Buckingham Palace said.



The announcement comes a day before U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to lift remaining virus restrictions for the U.K.



The U.K.'s 95-year-old monarch is experiencing 'mild cold-like symptoms' but expects to continue 'light duties' at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines, the Palace said.



The Queen, who has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week. A number of people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the Queen resides.



The UK's longest reigning monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on 6 February.







