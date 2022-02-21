

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Monday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 falling below the 27,000 mark, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, amid lingering geopolitical concerns due to the ongoing uncertainty created by fears that Russia will imminently invade Ukraine.



Traders also remain concerned about the domestic coronavirus cases, though the daily new cases are off record highs.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 157.28 points or 0.58 percent at 26,964.79, after hitting a low of 26,549.00 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly lower on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing more than 1 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing almost 1 percent and Toyota is slipping more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is losing almost 2 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 3 percent and Screen Holdings is down almost 3 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging up 0.4 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding almost 2 percent.



The major exporters are lower, with Panasonic losing 1.5 percent, Mitsubishi Electric down almost 1 percent, Sony is declining more than 1 percent and Canon is edging down 0.4 percent.



Among the other major losers, Sharp is plunging almost 11 percent, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha are slipping more than 6 percent each. Sumco is sliding more than 5 percent, while Nikon and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are down more than 4 percent each. Showa Denko K.K., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and Shin-Etsu Chemical are down almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, Nexon is gaining more than 3 percent.



In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in February, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.9. That's down from 55.4 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the services PMI tumbled to 42.7 in February from 47.6 in January, while the composite PMI slipped to 44.6 from 49.9.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the 115 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated in the afternoon but still ended the day firmly negative after coming under pressure in morning trading on Friday. The major averages extended the steep drop seen on Thursday, with the Dow ending the session at its lowest closing level since early December.



The Dow and the S&P 500 briefly peeked above the unchanged in late-day trading, but moved lower going into the close. The Dow slid 232.85 points or 0.7 percent to 34,079.18, the Nasdaq tumbled 168.65 points or 1.2 percent to 13,548.07 and the S&P 500 fell 31.39 points or 0.7 percent to 4,348.87.



The major European markets all also moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36 percent at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.2 percent in the week.







