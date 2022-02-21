- (PLX AI) - Almirall FY sales EUR 809.8 million.
- • FY EBITDA EUR 235.6 million
- • FY core EBITDA EUR 211.3 million
- • Says key products poised for accelerating sales growth in the coming years:
- • Ilumetri (psoriasis) strong execution with excellent sales momentum, good contribution from new country launches
- • Seysara (acne) TRx improvement based on new commercial coverage
- • Klisyri (actinic keratosis) improving market access in the US and very positive initial uptake in Europe
- • Outlook 2022 core net sales growth mid-single digit
- • Outlook 2022 total EBITDA EUR 190-210 million
