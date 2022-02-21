

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bensenville, Illinois -based Corfu Foods, Inc. is recalling around 6,570 pounds of swai (Siluriformes) fish products imported from Vietnam that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recall involves 15-lb. bulk corrugated box packages containing various sizes of 'PACIFIC DYNASTY SWAI FILLETS' and lot code VN 461 VI 354. The frozen swai fish fillet items were imported on January 15, 2022.



The affected items were shipped to institutions, restaurants, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Consumers may have purchased the swai fillets in bulk or hand wrapped from the fish counter at retailers.



The recall was initiated after a company notified FSIS that they received and further distributed imported product without verifying that the product was presented for FSIS import reinspection.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional, restaurant, or consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products, and consumers are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls, Ontario, Canada-based Erie Meat Products Ltd. In December last year called back approximately 1,224 pounds of fully cooked chicken bologna products that were imported and distributed into the U.s. without the benefit of FSIS import reinspection.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de