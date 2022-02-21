

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening higher on Monday as investors pin hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the deepening Russia-Ukraine standoff. Trading volumes may remain light amid a holiday in the United States to celebrate Presidents Day.



Asian markets cut early losses and oil prices fell after U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia President Vladimir Putin accepted in principle a French proposal for a diplomatic summit on the Ukraine crisis. The meeting would occur only if Russia doesn't invade Ukraine.



Meanwhile, Moscow continues to deny it plans to invade Ukraine and says it is already pulling troops back from areas near the border.



Chinese and Hong Kong markets were declining amid fresh attempts by the government to crack down on the private sector and more default warnings from developers.



China's central bank today kept its benchmark loan prime rates unchanged after trimming the official rates for two months in a row.



Treasury futures were firm and gold fell from a more than eight-month high after two top Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank should launch a steady string of interest rate increases beginning in March, followed by decreases in the size of the Fed's balance sheet in coming months.



U.S. stocks fell on Friday and notched a second consecutive losing week as pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian authorities traded allegations of cease-fire violations across the conflict zone.



The Dow shed 0.7 percent to reach its lowest level since early December and the S&P 500 also gave up 0.7 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index dropped 1.2 percent.



European markets ended lower on Friday amid geopolitical tensions and worries over Fed rate hikes. The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.8 percent.



The German DAX lost 1.5 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped around 0.3 percent.







