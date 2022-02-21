- (PLX AI) - Dufry appoints Xavier Rossinyol as Chief Executive Officer as of June 1, 2022.
- • Julian Diaz, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, will step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer on May 31, 2022 and will not stand for reelection as a member of the Board of Directors at the 2022 AGM
- • Rossinyol was already part of Dufry's management team from 2004 to 2015, first as Chief Financial Officer until 2012, and then as Chief Operating Officer EMEA and Asia until 2015
- • In the past nearly seven years, he has been the CEO of gategroup, the leader in airline catering and on-board retail
