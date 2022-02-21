Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AS8S ISIN: MU0527S00004 Ticker-Symbol: 256 
Tradegate
18.02.22
21:52 Uhr
13,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,76 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,70013,80008:39
12,70013,80008:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZURE POWER GLOBAL
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZURE POWER GLOBAL LIMITED13,100-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.