Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA), world's leader in robotic cleaning solutions for photovoltaic solar, announced today another significant milestone with first ever hybrid project of 400MW with renowned energy player,Azure Power.

This complex project, combined of two types of installations fixed tilt and Single Axis Trackers (SAT), along with challenging terrains and varied structures, is another exemplification for Ecoppia's wide capabilities to tailor a long-term and cost-effective solution for leading energy players.

The robotics' deployment, expected to commence the first half of 2022, will feature Ecoppia's full product suit the E4, the T4 as well as Ecoppia's latest addition the Ecoppia H4 - powered by the patented Helix Technology.

Combining Ecoppia's renowned safety capabilities alongside effective, swift, and smart cleaning, the H4 is designed to cater the growing needs of site developers.

Using safe microfibers and controlled airflow, the H4 channels dust and dirt particles downwards without accumulating them by simply moving horizontally while cleaning vertically.

Azure Power is part of a long list of tier-1 energy players, understanding the need for a holistic solution, able to cope with their massive pipeline on different geographies even with the most challenging layouts. The project is part of Ecoppia's framework agreement with Azure, emphasizing Ecoppia's ability to supply future needs of client's expanding operation.

"When Ecoppia was founded 8 years ago we had one simple goal in mind: to allow scalability and enhance profitability for large solar sites around the world" said Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia. "With this project, Ecoppia solidifies its ability to do so, offering Azure Power a wide spectrum of autonomous robotic solutions, supporting their expanding efforts. We believe that with Ecoppia's newest product, the H4, joining the Ecoppia portfolio, energy companies will be able to achieve faster ROI while safeguarding their assets".

About Ecoppia

With over 3,000MW of deployed capacity, Ecoppia (TASE: ECPA) is a pioneer and world leader in robotic solutions for photovoltaic solar. Ecoppia's cloud-based, water-free, autonomous robotic systems remove dust from solar panels on a daily basis, leveraging sophisticated technology and advanced Business Intelligence capabilities. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. Ecoppia's proprietary algorithms and robotic solutions make day-to-day O&M at solar sites safer, more efficient, and more reliable. Publicly held and backed by prominent international investment funds, Ecoppia works with the largest energy companies across the globe, cleaning millions of solar panels every day. For more information, visit www.ecoppia.com

