BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY22 half-year results investor webcasts
PR Newswire
London, February 21
AIM and Media Release
21 February 2022
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
FY22 half-year results investor webcasts
African mineral sands producer and developer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) will host two investor and shareholder webcasts to discuss the company's FY22 half-year results which are scheduled for release on Monday, 28 February 2022.
The webcasts will be hosted by Base Resources' Managing Director, Tim Carstens, Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Balloch and General Manager - Marketing, Stephen Hay, who will each also be available to answer questions following a presentation of the company's results.
Details for the webcasts are below. Participants will be able to ask questions via the messaging function on the webcast platform or via the teleconference line. Participants proposing to use the teleconference line will need to pre-register their details using the teleconference registration URL provided below. Upon registering, participants will receive an email with their unique PIN and dial-in details so that they can join the call on the day without needing to speak to an operator.
Asia Pacific webcast
Date: Monday, 28 February 2022
Time: 9.30am AWST / 12.30pm AEDT
Webcast URL:https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m3juawr5
Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10019887-dsm22.html
Europe webcast
Date: Monday, 28 February 2022
Time: 5.00pm AWST / 9.00am GMT
Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5fp4rz36
Teleconference registration URL: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10019890-asm222d.html
For further information contact:
|James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations
|UK Media Relations
|Base Resources
|Tavistock Communications
|Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426
|Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway
|Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763
|Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
|Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912
NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500
JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800
JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity
Raj Khatri / James Asensio / Patrick Dolaghan
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000