The acquisition is expected to enable EnergySage to develop new solutions for high-efficiency HVAC, smart home devices, and other clean energy products and services.From pv magazine USA Schneider Electric, a specialist in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, purchased a controlling stake in EnergySage, an online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. EnergySage was founded in 2009 with funding from the U.S. Department of Energy's Sun-Shot program, with the goal of helping to make solar and other renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...