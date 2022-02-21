DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video | Appreciate Group Management Presentation and Q&A

Hardman Talks Video | Appreciate Group

Management Presentation and Q&A

On 16 February 2022, we were excited to welcome management from Appreciate Group on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/cSoyygkJuwA

Appreciate Group's CEO, Ian O'Doherty, and CFO, Tim Clancy, gave a presentation on the group's businesses of making "giving, receiving and experiencing easier and more joyful".

The company outlined how its operations have been transformed in recent years with heavy investment in digitalising and modernising systems, products and the culture through its PACE strategy (productivity, appeal, clarity and experience). They outlined the main products, markets, competition and opportunities. The presentation also covered the company's recent financial performance. An extensive Q&A session ranged across a broad range of topics inter alia including medium-term growth, investment plans, competition, revenue generation, board evolution, as well as some technical financial questions. Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/cSoyygkJuwA

