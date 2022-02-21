DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2022 / 08:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 18/02/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.1153

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42410501

CODE: 500U

ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 144173 EQS News ID: 1284065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

