LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Monday that Anglo American Platinum Limited's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 was R108 billion, equivalent to around $7.5 billion.



The unit's contribution to Anglo American underlying EBITDA was $7.1 billion.



Anglo American will report results for the year 2021 on February 24.







