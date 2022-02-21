

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) and Daiichi Sankyo (DSKYF.PK) said pivotal DESTINY-Breast04 phase 3 trial results showed that ENHERTU (trastuzumab deruxtecan) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in both progression-free survival or PFS and overall survival in patients with HER2 low unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer regardless of hormone receptor (HR) status versus physician's choice of chemotherapy, which is the current standard of care.



ENHERTU is a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca.



The companies noted that DESTINY-Breast04 met its primary endpoint where ENHERTU demonstrated superior PFS in previously-treated patients with HR positive, HER2 low metastatic breast cancer compared to the standard of care chemotherapy. The trial met the key secondary endpoint of PFS in patients with HER2 low metastatic breast cancer regardless of HR status (HR positive or HR negative. The trial also met other key secondary endpoints of OS in patients with HR positive disease and patients regardless of HR status at interim analysis.



Daiichi Sankyo said it looks forward to sharing the detailed findings of DESTINY-Breast04 with the medical community and initiating discussions with regulatory agencies globally with the goal of potentially bringing ENHERTU to patients with metastatic breast cancer previously considered to be HER2 negative.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de