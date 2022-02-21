

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Property development and investment company Hammerson plc (HMSO.L) Monday confirmed that it is in discussions with entities related to Redical Holdings AG on terms for a possible sale of its Victoria Gate and Victoria Quarter shopping centres.



Responding to recent press speculation, the company confirmed the pricing under discussion is 120 million pounds, which would represent a class 2 transaction.



Hammerson said its strategy remains to realign the portfolio to focus on prime urban estates through disposals of non-core assets, to strengthen the balance sheet, and to re-cycle capital into its core portfolio and its development pipeline.



However, there can be no certainty that a transaction will take place. The company will provide a further announcement if appropriate.







