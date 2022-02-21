

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc. (INVP.L) said it plans to distribute a 15% holding in Ninety One to shareholders whilst retaining an about 10% interest.



For capital optimisation reasons, it is beneficial for the retained 10% shareholding in Ninety One to be held by Investec plc.



Investec plc UK Register Shareholders will receive Ninety One plc Shares, whilst Investec plc SA Register Shareholders and Investec Limited Shareholders will receive Ninety One Limited Shares.



Investec noted that the number of Ninety One shares each Investec shareholder is entitled to receive in respect of each Investec share held is expected to be confirmed in a separate announcement to be released on or around 18 March 2022.



The Distribution remains subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the Investec shareholders, and the sanction of the Scheme, and confirmation of the associated reduction of capital, by the Court.







