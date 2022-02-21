

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Family Dollar, Inc., affiliated to Dollar Tree Inc., has recalled certain drug, device, cosmetic, and food products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in six states citing potential Salmonella contamination due to the presence of rodents and rodent activity.



The affected products were stored and shipped to 404 stores from Family Dollar distribution Center 202 in West Memphis, Arkansas from January 1, 2021 through the present.



The FDA also issued an alert to the public regarding the affected FDA-regulated products, which were sold from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.



The affected items involves numerous drugs including over-the-counter or OTC medications, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human and animal food products that come under various brand names.



The company said the recall does not apply to products shipped directly to the stores by the distributor or manufacturer, such as all frozen and refrigerated items.



The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection in January, following a consumer complaint, found insanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated. Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team's arrival on-site.



In its statement, the agency noted that conditions observed during the inspection included live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.



Following a fumigation at the facility in January 2022, more than 1,100 dead rodents were recovered. A review of the company's internal records also indicated the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29 and September 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.



Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases. Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in infants, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant persons, persons with pre- existent pathology and others with weakened immune systems.



However, Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.



Judith McMeekin, Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs, said, 'Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe. No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families' health at risk.'



Consumers are advised not to use and return such products to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt.



All drugs, medical devices, cosmetics and dietary supplements, from the affected facility are asked to be discarded, regardless of packaging. Food in non-permeable packaging, such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans, may be suitable for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.







