Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
21.02.22
10:31 Uhr
10,180 Euro
-0,136
-1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,16410,18810:43
10,16410,18810:43
Dow Jones News
21.02.2022 | 09:46
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

DJ Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Nordea Bank Abp: Nordea cancels repurchased shares 2022-02-21 / 09:15

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital 21 February 2022 at 9.15 EET

Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") has today cancelled 37,851,662 treasury shares, which were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs, in line with the decision by the Board of Directors.

The cancellation of the treasury shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 21 February 2022. After the cancellation, the total number of shares in Nordea is 3,892,983,149 and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,892,983,149.

Nordea holds 8,380,398 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011 Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.15 EET on 21 February 2022.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Nordea Bank Abp 
       Smålandsgatan 17 
       105 71 Stockholm 
       Sweden 
ISIN:     FI4000297767 
Valor:    A2N6F4 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX 
       Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1284111 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1284111 2022-02-21

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.