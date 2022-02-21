DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAA LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 199.9287

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1221897

CODE: CNAA LN

ISIN: FR0011720911

