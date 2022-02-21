DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Feb-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 18-Feb-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 368.8733

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1784863

CODE: USAU LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

----------------------------------------------------------------------

