- (PLX AI) - Epiroc is poised to benefit from a surge in mining investment kicked off by a surge in mineral prices, analysts at DNB said, upgrading the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target raised to SEK 235 from SEK 215
- • The global clean-energy transition is having a great impact on demand for electrification minerals found in hard rock, which is Epiroc's area of expertise, DNB said
- • The recent surge in mineral prices and positive mining capex forecasts indicate we are at the start of an investment cycle: DNB
- • Epiroc could see organic growth of 7% through the cycle, DNB said
DNB BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de