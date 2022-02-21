

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK Markit/CIPS flash composite Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite index is expected to rise to 55.0 from 54.2 in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it held steady against the yen, it was higher against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 156.57 against the yen, 1.2529 against the franc, 1.3630 against the greenback and 0.8335 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de