The "Turkey OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV Video Insight:

Chart: OTT TV video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Forecasts: OTT TV Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO; Tivibu Go, Turkcell, beIN, blu and Vodafone

AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook; blu; Puhu; Exxen

Pay TV Insight:

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027

Forecasts for D-Smart, Digiturk, TTNet, Turkcell and Turksat

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

