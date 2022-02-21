Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Apb will be reduced as per 22 February 2022. ISIN FI4000297767 ------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Bank Abp ------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 3,930,834,811 shares ------------------------------------------- Change: 37,851,662 shares ------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 3,892,983,149 shares ------------------------------------------- Short name: NDA DK ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 160271 ------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66