Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
21.02.22
11:55 Uhr
10,204 Euro
-0,112
-1,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,18610,21012:10
10,18610,21012:11
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2022 | 11:29
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

EXCHANGE NOTICE, 2/21/2022 SHARES

NORDEA BANK ABP: INVALIDATION OF SHARES

Nordea Bank Abp has invalidated 37,851,662 shares. The decrease in the number
of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on 2/21/2022. The
invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of 2/22/2022. 

Identifiers of Nordea Bank Abp's share:

Trading code: NDA FI
ISIN code: FI4000297767
Orderbook id: 150235
Number of shares: 3,892,983,149

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
NORDEA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.