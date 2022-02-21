JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st January 2022 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st January 2022 US$ 3.95

JZCP's NAV at 31 January 2022 is $3.95 per share ($3.98 per share at 31 December 2021), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stJanuary 2022:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 410,410 Cash and Cash equivalents 45,512 Other Receivables 400 Total Assets 456,322 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 74,712 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 32,147 Senior debt - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,598 Other liabilities 1,165 Total Liabilities 150,622 Net Asset Value 305,700 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $3.95

