Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in (BTA) Karolinska Development AB (publ) (10/22)

The paid subscription shares in Karolinska Development AB will be delisted. Last trading day for KDEV BTA will be on February 24, 2022. Instrument Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: KDEV BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017161417 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 245719 --------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.