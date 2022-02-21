Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
WKN: A0M84G ISIN: SE0002190926 
Frankfurt
21.02.22
08:07 Uhr
0,347 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2022 | 12:17
116 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in (BTA) Karolinska Development AB (publ) (10/22)

The paid subscription shares in Karolinska Development AB will be delisted.
Last trading day for KDEV BTA will be on February 24, 2022. 

Instrument   Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:  KDEV BTA        
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017161417      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID: 245719         
---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
