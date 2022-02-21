Conceived by scientists in China, the battery was built with a special hydrogel electrolyte made of polyacrylamide (PAM), zinc sulfate (ZnSO4), glycerol (GL), and acetonitrile (AN). The device showed high cycling stability of over 3,000 cycles, a high reversibility thanks to a Coulombic efficiency of up to 99.5%, and electrochemical performance of 185 mAh·g over 10,000 cycles.Zinc-ion batteries have the potential for good energy storage performance out of cheap, abundant materials. Their performance and stability, however, remain a major hurdle to overcome in order to bring them closer to a wider ...

