Jazeera Paints participates in the International Petroleum Technology Conference organized by Aramco

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading Saudi company in the field of paints, colors, and construction solutions, will participate this week in the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), in its 12th session in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday February 21-23, 2022, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in Riyadh.

This participation comes out of the interest of Jazeera Paints in presenting its contributions related to the industrial and construction aspects to the visitors of the conference, employing its expertise and research summary to develop this field in cooperation with other parties participating in the conference.

About IPTC

Founded in 2005, the International Petroleum Technology Conference is the leading multidisciplinary technical event in the Eastern Hemisphere. The scope of the conference program addresses technology and related industry issues that challenge industry and management professionals around the world.

This edition of the IPTC will be held 21-23 February 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Aramco serving as the Exclusive Host.

Regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and governmental representatives will have an opportunity to discuss and share their views on timely industry topics and trends, exchange expertise and experience, present state-of-the-art technology and innovation, and to stimulate further research of technical and business activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750526/Jazeera_Paints_IPTC.jpg