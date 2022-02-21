Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2R0WX ISIN: XS1982116136 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
21.02.22
09:37 Uhr
106,11 Euro
+0,19
+0,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,15106,8212:56
PR Newswire
21.02.2022 | 12:46
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jazeera Paints participates in the International Petroleum Technology Conference organized by Aramco

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazeera Paints, the leading Saudi company in the field of paints, colors, and construction solutions, will participate this week in the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), in its 12th session in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday February 21-23, 2022, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center in Riyadh.

Jazeera Paints participates in the International Petroleum Technology Conference organized by Aramco

This participation comes out of the interest of Jazeera Paints in presenting its contributions related to the industrial and construction aspects to the visitors of the conference, employing its expertise and research summary to develop this field in cooperation with other parties participating in the conference.

About IPTC

Founded in 2005, the International Petroleum Technology Conference is the leading multidisciplinary technical event in the Eastern Hemisphere. The scope of the conference program addresses technology and related industry issues that challenge industry and management professionals around the world.

This edition of the IPTC will be held 21-23 February 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Aramco serving as the Exclusive Host.

Regional energy ministers, industry leaders, and governmental representatives will have an opportunity to discuss and share their views on timely industry topics and trends, exchange expertise and experience, present state-of-the-art technology and innovation, and to stimulate further research of technical and business activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1750526/Jazeera_Paints_IPTC.jpg

SAUDI ARAMCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.