Alpha generation and low correlation of Diverse Income Trust (DIVI) with major UK indices has resulted in a steady long-term total return. After celebrating its 10-year anniversary last year, multi-cap DIVI continues to be among the top-ranked UK high dividend-yield trusts over periods longer than three years, despite some setbacks in short-term performance against peers due to its relatively high AIM exposure. About a third of DIVI's portfolio is in AIM-listed stocks, while most peers are more exposed to large caps. Looking ahead, portfolio managers Williams and Turner expect their multi-cap income approach to continue to deliver over the medium to long term, and for the UK equity market to outperform the US.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de