Frost & Sullivan Reveals Key Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past few decades, globalization, evolving workforce demographics, shifting customer requirements, and technology advancements have transformed value propositions and competitive factors across every industry. However, the recent pandemic has accelerated trends that have disrupted business models for years. From remote and hybrid work models to structural changes to physical office spaces, efficiency and sustainability goals will significantly modify organizational blueprints. To ensure greater business agility and effectively connect increasingly distributed workforces, businesses must adopt flexible cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions. To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts has compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Connected Work Industry for 2022-What's Next?

"The business communications and collaboration market is in the midst of an era of unprecedented change. The future of work has drastically changed, with organizations becoming distributed and decentralized with hybrid (remote and in-office) teams," noted Elka Popova, Vice President, Connected Work Research, Information & Communications Technology at Frost & Sullivan. "To prepare for the future, enterprises must leverage advanced technologies, cloud and programmable communications services to continually deliver optimum value and drive growth."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

Cloud services adoption Equitable and inclusive meetings Programmable communications Frontline worker-enablement strategy Digital business models

