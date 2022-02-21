

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) said that it has closed its acquisition of privately-held Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc, a provider of comprehensive liquid biopsy and tissue-based genomic products and services.



In December 2021, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings said that it signed an agreement to buy Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.



As part of the deal, Labcorp would pay $450 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $125 million on achieving future performance milestones.







