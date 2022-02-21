- (PLX AI) - Siemens and Desert Technologies launch joint venture Capton Energy to develop and invest in solar and smart infrastructure in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
- • Siemens says Capton Energy aims to invest in projects of more than 1GW in aggregate
- • Siemens, through its financing arm Siemens Financial Services (SFS), and Saudi Arabia-based Desert Technologies are joint shareholders in Capton
- • The company will primarily target investments in existing and greenfield solar power projects typically in a range of 20 to 100 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation capacity
