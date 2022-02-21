Anzeige
WKN: 703712 ISIN: DE0007037129 Ticker-Symbol: RWE 
Calyx EDC Selected for RWE Data Collection in Lengthy, Late Phase Trial

Leading pharmaceutical company trusts Calyx to meet accelerated timelines and support multi-year trials

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced its electronic data capture (EDC) system has been selected by a leading pharmaceutical company to capture Real World Evidence (RWE) data for a global, late phase study.

Juan Munoz-Pujol is thrilled to extend Calyx's 30 years' experience in delivering reliable, high-quality data to help this leading pharmaceutical company fully understand the long-term effects of their medical products.

The global company selected Calyx EDC based on its proven effectiveness in capturing important patient data during lengthy, global studies. Calyx's ability to expedite the delivery of a reliable, cost-effective solution to meet the pharmaceutical company's accelerated study timelines and continuous data collection needs were critical to its selection.

"We're thrilled to work with this leading pharmaceutical company and to extend our 30 years' experience in delivering reliable, high-quality data to help them fully understand the long-term effects of their medical products," said Juan Munoz-Pujol, Vice President, IRT and EDC at Calyx.

Click here for more information on Calyx EDC.

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

Take your trials further with intelligent insights at Calyx.ai or at LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1749043/CALYX_Munoz_Pujol.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1396338/Calyx_Logo.jpg

