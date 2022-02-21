Disruptive new IoT solution will make it easier to deploy and manage IoT connections worldwide

What's the news: Today, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom launched T-IoT, a disruptive new IoT solution designed to simplify global IoT connectivity for enterprises.

Why it matters: 5G is poised to unleash the future of IoT-and the time is now for enterprises to embrace the connected world. There's just one problem. Carriers make global IoT connectivity REALLY complex.

Who it's for: Enterprises looking to transform their business with IoT and prepare their organizations for the 5G era.

Today, T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Deutsche Telekom AG (NASDAQ: DTEGY) launched T-IoT, a comprehensive enterprise solution for global IoT connectivity, platform management and support. With T-IoT, enterprises have one global team and one global solution to manage all their connections across borders! And it will be available across 188 destinations, on 383 networks worldwide.

"The Un-carrier rewrote the rules of wireless. Now, as America's 5G leader, with the fastest, largest, and most reliable 5G network, we're writing the rules of the 5G era, and we're doing it in favor of customers and businesses," said Mike Katz, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "With T-IoT and our award-winning networks, we're poised to help businesses realize the true potential of IoT by completely disrupting the status quo of how IoT is purchased and managed."

Unleashing the Power of IoT

Despite all the excitement around IoT's ability to make the connected world a reality, unlock valuable business insights, improve customer experience, cut operational costs, and boost efficiency-many enterprises haven't fully captured value at scale from IoT. Why is this still happening in 2022? A major reason is that Carriers make enterprises jump through hoops to manage IoT connectivity globally. To deploy multinational IoT connections, enterprises have to cobble together a patchwork of operator agreements-all with different contracts, service level agreements, management interfaces, and customer support.

And 5G promises to take IoT to the next level, with cellular 5G IoT connections projected to make up 57 percent of all worldwide cellular IoT connections by 20251. With 5G's ability to support low-latency, massive data use, and connect up to 100x more devices than 4G-enterprises have a HUGE opportunity to embrace new use cases and actionable data that will make the longstanding vision of 5G IoT a reality.

But the gap between the promise of 5G IoT and reality will be wide if managing all that connectivity and data remains unnecessarily complex.

Here's why: Imagine millions of tracked assets moving across the globe. To stay connected to those assets, enterprises have to negotiate numerous contracts with multiple network operators in different countries and regions, each with its own contract, and service level agreements. Then, to view and manage those devices, they navigate a multitude of platforms from various operators. And for every issue that arises, you can bet there are different customer care and support teams.

There's also little flexibility in how enterprises pay for IoT. Each Carrier has its own payment model which makes it hard for businesses to effectively scale IoT across the globe. And with 5G, scaling will be even more important to deliver valuable use cases, analytics, data insight, and return-on-investment.

Enter T-IoT-a solution optimized for enterprises with global IoT needs

Today we say "goodbye" to that complex and rigid system because T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom are coming together to disrupt the status quo with T-IoT. This one-of-a-kind global offering exemplifies two words rarely associated with IoT simple and flexible.

T-IoT will deliver:

Worldwide network connectivity spanning the full range of technologies to support nearly every possible IoT scenario today, and tomorrow-including NB-IoT, LTE-M, LTE, and 5G.

A single pane of glass to easily view, and eventually manage global IoT connections across several platforms, including T-Mobile Control Center and Deutsche Telekom M2M Service Portal, with T-IoT Hub.

A simplified procurement process that includes streamlined contract and billing, consistent global service level agreements, and customer support.

Flexible pricing with a pay-per-data model OR a choice of three flat-rate unlimited connectivity packages (T-IoT Unlimited Base, T-IoT Unlimited Premium, and T-IoT Unlimited Pro) across the U.S. and Europe, as well as value added services to serve connectivity needs for the lifetime of the device.

"One provider. One solution. That's 'making it simple' taken at its word," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers, Telekom Deutschland. "Many industries, such as healthcare or automotive, depend on international supply chains. And their customers today rely on receiving service and assistance anywhere in the world. We're able to do that with this transatlantic collaboration, with our networks, for the best customer experience worldwide."

"With millions of connected Mercedes-Benz vehicles in nearly every corner of the world today, and up to 20 million connected cars in our fleet by 2025, we need be able to rely on telecommunications partners like T-IoT, that offer us global network coverage and an ecosystem for IoT leadership," said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management, Mercedes-Benz Group AG. "Real-time, high-bandwidth data transmission is key to digital innovation. 5G technology in IoT scenarios will allow our vehicles to communicate with the speed and reliability needed to offer our customers greater efficiency through improved routing and improved safety."

BIOTRONIK, a leading global medical device company based In Berlin, also relies on seamless connectivity. With their innovative, first-in-class Home Monitoring solution, many BIOTRONIK medical devices are connected devices, which help to significantly increase the quality of lives of millions each year. Patients can travel without worry as BIOTRONIK works with around 5,000 hospitals worldwide, which provide care in the event of an emergency at all times.

"We combine digital medical solutions and state-of-the-art communication technology. With Home Monitoring, the patient's vital data is digitally available to the medical team and are constantly analyzed. If threshold values are exceeded, the medical team can react immediately," says Volker Lang, Senior Vice President Research and Development. "This only works with an absolutely reliable network that transmits the data reliably at all times. We are active in over 100 countries. The T-IoT infrastructure is indispensable for us."

To learn more about T-IoT and get connected, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/business/t-iot.

