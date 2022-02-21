Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Umsatzexplosion 2022: 100 Mio. schweres Auftragsbuch! Insider kaufen zu...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
21.02.2022 | 14:05
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (34/22)

As of Thursday, February 24, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce:

- 24-month contracts on Elekta AB, B Class share (EKTA B)

- 12-month contracts on SBB, B Class (SBB B) shares and Dometic AB (DOM) shares.

From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and
clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in
the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after
business on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. 24-month contracts on EKTA B and
12-month contracts on SBB B and DOM will be introduced in addition to the
existing contracts. 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1044755
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.