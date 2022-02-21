NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (34/22)

As of Thursday, February 24, 2022, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce: - 24-month contracts on Elekta AB, B Class share (EKTA B) - 12-month contracts on SBB, B Class (SBB B) shares and Dometic AB (DOM) shares. From that date, the new contract terms will be available for trading and clearing in the exchange and clearing system. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. 24-month contracts on EKTA B and 12-month contracts on SBB B and DOM will be introduced in addition to the existing contracts. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1044755