DJ JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation 21-Feb-2022 / 13:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21 February 2022

Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan"

12M & 4Q 2021 Results Conference Call Invitation

On Tuesday, 15 March 2022 at 1:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a Zoom conference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's audited consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's FY 2021 audited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 14 March 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zoom link after the registration.

The registration is open until 15 March 2022, 11:00am London / 5:00pm Almaty time, for the registration please click here.

Presentation will be also available starting from 15 March 2022 at:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results

Recording and transcript of the event will be posted on the Bank's website:

https://halykbank.com/financial-results.

- ENDS -

For further information please contact:

JSC "Halyk Bank" +7 727 259 04 30 Mira Kasenova MiraK@halykbank.kz +7 727 259 04 53 Margulan Tanirtayev Margulant@halykbank.kz +7 (727) 3301677 Nurgul Mukhadi NyrgylMy@halykbank.kz

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 144392 EQS News ID: 1284727 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1284727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 21, 2022 07:35 ET (12:35 GMT)