Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: First success in Wirecard matters against Dr. Brown

The Leipold law firm issued the approx. 500 arrests against Dr. Braun (former CEO Wirecard AG) and his MB Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH and was able to secure numerous assets, the first main proceedings against Dr. Braun before LG Munich I won. As a result, the client concerned can now use the securities from the arrest and is therefore reimbursed for his entire damage of around EUR 250,000.00 plus interest of 5% above the basis. The law firm Leipold, based in Hamburg and Bavaria, has successfully asserted a claim for damages for a first investor just 1.5 years after the demise of Wirecard AG. The background was the biggest financial scandal in the DAX 30 in 2020. At the time, the company had to file for bankruptcy due to a balance sheet deficit of around 1.9 billion euros. This insolvency was unique in the German DAX 30. At that time, the thousands of investors worldwide all had to record a total loss of their investor funds within minutes. The result was numerous legal disputes against the auditors E & Y, a parliamentary committee of inquiry and a series of criminal charges. Dr. Braun has been in custody since the summer of 2020. An indictment is expected this spring. Affected investors can try to get their damages back by means of arrest and subsequent main proceedings. The costs of the arrest proceedings have so far been covered by the insurance of Dr. Brown refunded. The Leipold law firm will be happy to examine the documents of Wirecard shareholders who have suffered damage without obligation. End of Media Release

