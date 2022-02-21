The RFID leader in medical devices expands its product offering by announcing FDA clearance for two new plating lines.

Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO) announces FDA clearance of its distal fibular ankle fracture plating system and its Multi-Application Extremity Plating System (EPS). GEO is a leading provider of sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments.

"These new plates were designed to seamlessly integrate into our current system, utilizing the same single-use sterile instrument kits and screws that we bring to market via the GEO Cart," said GEO Chief Technology Officer, Paul Vasta. "The release of these new plating systems represents the continued expansion of GEO's product line and highlights the unique benefits of the GEO Cart. Having a well-rounded product offering for foot and ankle procedures, sterile packaged and always ready in the OR, is extremely advantageous to surgeons, the facilities, and most importantly, their patients."

"Orthopedics, and by default healthcare in the United States, is at an inflection point. We are excited to offer leadership in our space, which is now being driven by the demand for traceable and efficient instrument and implant delivery models," said Michael Simpson, GEO's Chief Executive Officer. "In expanding our product offering with these two new lines, we are better positioned to partner with our IDNs, health systems, and surgery centers. GEO will continue to redefine what we believe is the future of sustainable patient care and to support our surgeons in their essential work."

About Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics:

GEO was formed from the idea that a more cost-effective, user-friendly, and efficacious way to deliver Orthopedic Medical Implants could exist in today's healthcare environment. This is achieved through proprietary RFID-enabled technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system, and best-in-class sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments. GEO will be presenting these new plating lines at the upcoming ACFAS conference on February 24th through the 26th in Austin, Texas. Please come by booth #930 and visit these new systems, along with the state of the art GEO RFID delivery system.

(www.gramercyortho.com)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005062/en/

Contacts:

Preston Meek

855-436-2278 ext 107

info@gramercyortho.com