Precision Aquaculture Market size worth $ 933.56 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 13.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The prime demand for protein-rich aqua food, application of IoT, and AI for monitoring of aquaculture farms, followed by the infrastructure development in aquaculture, is driving the Precision Aquaculture Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Precision Aquaculture Market" By System Type (Feeding Systems, Monitoring & Control, Underwater ROVs), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Farm Type (Cage-based, RAS), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Precision Aquaculture Market size was valued at USD 335.22 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 933.56 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=217706

Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Aquaculture Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Precision Aquaculture Market Overview

The prime demand for protein-rich aqua food, followed by the rising income of the middle-class population, is driving the Global Precision Aquaculture Market. More adoption of the latest modern technology, artificial intelligence, feeding robots, and underwater remotely operated vehicles will boost the demand for the Global Precision Aquaculture Market. The enlarged number of aquaculture farms and an increase in the production of aquaculture is bringing countless growth opportunities to the market. Moreover, the escalation focuses on the deployment of large-scale offshore aquaculture projects, and rising various government initiatives will positively impact the potential growth of the market.

The more popularity of aquaculture is a contribution to substantial opportunities for the implementation of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems. The remarkable element hindering the growth of the Global Precision Aquaculture Market include the high monitoring cost of aquaculture farms limited availability of skilled operators, system complexity, the requirement of large capital expenditure, and lack of technological awareness among farmers across the globe. The loud operational cost of vessels and unpredicted environmental degradation in seawater further hamper the Precision Aquaculture Market during the forecast period. An increasing number of aquaculture farms all over the globe is estimated to create significant opportunities for the Precision Aquaculture Market.

Key Developments

In November 2020 , Innovasea Systems introduced new V3 acoustic telemetry transmitters, which are the smallest in its industry-leading lineup of fish tracking tags.

, Innovasea Systems introduced new V3 acoustic telemetry transmitters, which are the smallest in its industry-leading lineup of fish tracking tags. In November 2020 , the AKVA group done an agreement with Nordic Aqua Ningbo to deliver a complete RAS facility outside Shanghai . The project has a planned production volume of 8,000 tons in 2026 In 2020, Daikin Launched, "Carrime", a Portable Air Conditioner, with help of the innovation platform, Daikin Launch X.

Key Players

The major players in the market are AKVA group, InnovaSea System, Steinsvik, Deep Trekker, Aquabyte, Eruvaka Technologies, Akuakare, CPI Equipment, Bluegrove, Jala Tech among others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Precision Aquaculture Market On the basis of System Type, Offering, Farm Type, and Geography.

Precision Aquaculture Market, By System Type

Feeding Systems



Monitoring & Control



Underwater ROVs

Precision Aquaculture Market, By Offering

Hardware



Software



Services

Precision Aquaculture Market, By Farm Type

Cage-based



RAS

Precision Aquaculture Market By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Grow Lights Market By Product (High-Intensity Discharge (HID), LED, Fluorescent), By Application (Indoor Farming, Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027Global

Precision Farming Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing), By Application (Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Microirrigation Systems Market By Type (Micro sprinkler, Drip), By Crop (Field Crops, Plantation Crops), By End-Users (Farmers, Industrial Users), By Component (Filters, Drip Emitter, Micro Spray), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

High End Greenhouse Market By Application (Commercial, Residential), By Crop Type (Vegetables, Fruits, Floriculture), By Vegetables (Tomato, Cucumber, Peppers), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top Smart Farming Companies resurrecting the market of agriculture driven economies

Visualize Precision Aquaculture Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg