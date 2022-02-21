Caverion Corporation announces tender offer results

Caverion Corporation Stock Exchange Release 21 February 2022 at 4.30 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation (the "Company") announces the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), whereby Nordea Bank Abp (the "Offeror") on behalf of the Company invited the holders of the outstanding EUR 75,000,000 3.250 per cent Notes due 28 March 2023 (ISIN: FI4000375381) (the "Notes"), issued by the Company, to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash. The Tender Offer was announced on 14 February 2022 and was made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 14 February 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum").

Capitalised terms used in this release but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Expiration Deadline for the Tender Offer was 2.00 p.m. (Finnish time) on 21 February 2022. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered by the holders for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer was EUR 71,457,000.

The acceptance by the Offeror of any Notes for purchase was subject to the successful pricing of the issue of new euro-denominated notes (the "New Issue Condition"). As the Company announced on 17 February 2022, the New Issue Condition has been satisfied, and accordingly, pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer Memorandum, any and all Notes validly tendered by the holders for purchase will be accepted in full. The Purchase Price for the Notes is EUR 1,032.86 per EUR 1,000.00 in nominal amount of the Notes. The Offeror will also pay accrued and unpaid interest on Notes accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer.

The settlement date for the Tender Offer is 24 February 2022. All Notes purchased by the Offeror will be cancelled. Notes not tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding.

Information in respect of the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Offeror, Dealer Manager and Tender Agent: Nordea Bank Abp by email: NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com / tel: +45 6161 2996 and from the Dealer Manager: Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) by email: SEBLiabilityManagement@seb.se / tel: +358 50 5726212.

Martti Ala-Härkönen, Chief Financial Officer, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 737 6633, martti.ala-harkonen@caverion.com

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations and External Communications, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 5581 328, milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

