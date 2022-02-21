Anzeige
Montag, 21.02.2022

WKN: A0M84G ISIN: SE0002190926 Ticker-Symbol: 2I9 
Frankfurt
21.02.22
15:17 Uhr
0,321 Euro
-0,026
-7,49 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.02.2022 | 15:53
101 Leser
Karolinska Development AB (publ): The rights issue is registered and the trading in Paid Subscription Shares ceases

Karolinska Development AB (publ) ("Karolinska Development" or the "Company") has completed a rights issue of shares that closed on February 2, 2022. The rights issue is now registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the last day for trading in paid subscribed shares ("BTA") will be Thursday, February 24, 2022. The record date will be Monday, February 28, 2022, after which the BTAs are converted into shares on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB
Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB

Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of nine companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment

  • Rights issue registered and trading of Paid subscription shares is to cease (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/66ed7bf6-19f4-43ea-9fad-8996b6fa450c)

