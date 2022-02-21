DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: alstria office REIT-AG

alstria office REIT-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



21.02.2022 / 16:00

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: alstria office REIT-AG Street: Steinstraße 7 Postal code: 20095 City: Hamburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900QIJIGPI0DRL085

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

City of registered office, country: Toronto, Canada

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l., Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 17 Feb 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 95.11 % 0.00 % 95.11 % 178032997 Previous notification 77.38 % 0.00 % 77.38 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0LD2U1 0 169328485 0.00 % 95.11 % Total 169328485 95.11 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % % BPGH Sub Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % % BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % % Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % % Lapis Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. 10.23 % % 10.23 % - % % % Brookfield Asset Management Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % % BPGH Sub Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % % BSREP III Bermuda GP L.P. % % % BSREP III Fornax Pooling L.P. % % % Savoy Luxembourg Holdings S.à r.l. % % % Lapis Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l. % % % - % % % Brookfield Asset Management Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco Inc. % % % BPGH New Subco 2 Inc. % % % BPGH Sub Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Group (US) Holdings Inc. % % % BPG Holdings Bermuda Limited % % % BSREP IV Bermuda GP of GP Limited % % % BSREP IV Bermuda GP L.P. % % % BSREP IV Alexandrite Pooling L.P. % % % Alexandrite Master LuxCo S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Holdings I LuxCo S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Holdings II LuxCo S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake GP S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings 2 SCS % % % Alexandrite Lake Pledge Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Mezz Borrower S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Pledge BidCo Borrower S.à r.l. % % % Alexandrite Lake Lux Holdings S.à r.l. 83.14 % % 83.14 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Settlement of voluntary public takeover offer

Date

18 Feb 2022



